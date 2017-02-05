Watch Melissa McCarthy’s hilarious Kia Niro Super Bowl 2017 commercial in full

Melissa McCarthy heads on a mission to save the planet in the hilarious 2017 Super Bowl commercial for the Kia Niro — but finds it isn’t as easy as you’d think.

The spot is titled Hero’s Journey and sees McCarthy do her best to be an eco-warrior in various different scenarios around the world, but finds it’s not as easy as she thought.

The first clip shows Melissa called up and asked to go help protect the whales out at sea — but then some incredible CGI sees her flung from her boat by an enormous blue whale and into the side of a ship.

Next up, she’s called to a forest to take part in a protest to stop trees being cut down, with her clinging up high to a trunk even as a man with a chainsaw starts cutting it down — before she’s hurled from a cliff into a chasm below.

But she still hasn’t learnt her lesson when she’s called out to protect the ice caps, with footage showing her standing atop an enormous ice sheet then straddling a crevasse as a huge chunk breaks away to cause an iceberg.

Next up it’s saving the rhinos — and you can imagine how that ends.

The commercial aims to promote the Kia Niro 40mpg engine, which the firm says makes it “the most fuel-efficient crossover”.

A voiceover reads: “It’s hard to be an eco-warrior, but it’s easy to drive like one.”