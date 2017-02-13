Watch Jax Taylor weep as Stassi Schroeder FINALLY gets apology on Vanderpump Rules

Jax Taylor can’t hold back the tears on this week’s Vanderpump Rules — as he breaks down while apologizing to Stassi Schroeder for how he treated her when they were together.

The apology comes as he and Stassi sit round a table having a drink with his current girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. Stassi starts off by tearfully asking him for an apology.

She is then taken aback by how genuine and sincere an apology he gives her. Jax can’t hold back his true feelings as he breaks down, saying: “I am sorry. I was a f****** piece of s***. I was an asshole, I was a cheater, I was a lier I was a schemer. I was everything that nobody should want to be around.

“I’m sorry to you Stassi, I apologize…I’ve done so much stupid, stupid s***. I was a piece of s***.”

He then repeatedly says: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry…”

Stassi tells him gently: “Thank you for saying that. Thank you.”

She adds in a piece to camera: “To finally hear him be remorseful, admit this guilt and look me in the eye and apologize…it’s so vindicating.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.