Watch Jason Statham & Gal Gadot kick butt in Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 commercials

Wix.com are channeling their inner Fast and the Furious for their 2017 Super Bowl commercials — in action-packed spots featuring franchise stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.

The first commercial centers around restaurant owner Felix who is seen creating his website with Wix.com while Statham and Gadot — Deckard Shaw and Gisele Yashar in the Furious series — wreck the joint.

But while after they destroy his dinging room Felix stays calm because he knows it will be easy to create a new website for a food truck.

The scene kicks off with diners enjoying their dinner in the high-class restaurant, before Statham and Gadot kick off in a fight against a group of bad guys who turn up.

A high-drama action sequence ensues with the Fast and the Furious pair emerging victorious — albeit with the help of a blow torch which blasts the place to smithereens.

Felix, who has been on his headphones the whole time, then emerges, as Gadot asks him while holding a dessert: “Can I have this to go?”

But instead of being mad, Felix gives a wry smile before footage cuts to him creating the new website from inside the food truck he’s been forced to move into.



The second Wix.com Super Bowl spot, titled Chez Felix Part 2, carries on from where the last one left off — with Felix creating his website in his food truck.

But the action hasn’t stopped as Statham and Gadot jump in and use it to make a daring getaway — with a water-borne ending.