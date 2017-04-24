Watch incredible events unfold in real-time on TLC’s This Is Life Live

TLC’s groundbreaking new series This Is Life Live airs its second episode tonight — after an emotional premiere which saw incredible emotional moments unfold live on screen.

The show follows people involved in amazing stories, looks at their past, then shows pivotal moments in their lives as they unfold live on air.

In last night’s season premiere the cameras captured the heartwarming moment that a groom surprised his family by walking down the aisle at his wedding a year after a horrific motorcycle accident left him as a paraplegic amputee.

The episode also featured footage of the tearful moment a woman met her half-sister for the first time, before having to break the news that their shared father had passed away.

New live moments will air every night at 10/9c on TLC until April 26. Watch the full recap of last night’s episode below:

