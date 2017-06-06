Watch Fik-Shun’s jaw-dropping World of Dance routine to X Ambassadors’ Unsteady

Watch dancer Fik-Shun destroy the stage on this week’s World of Dance — with a routine set to X Ambassadors’ Unsteady which channels The Incredible Hulk.

One of the moves look like he is ripping his shirt off in Hulk-like style with his body taking on a quality that resembles a computer animation.

The dance is set to the Erich Lee Gravity Remix of X Ambassadors’ Unsteady.

Fik-Shun, real name Du-Shaunt Stegall, has already taken the dance world by storm several times, winning the male category of So You Think You Can Dance Season 10 in 2013.

His performance at World of Dance Las Vegas in 2014 has been watched more than 43million times on YouTube alone.

Fik-Shun is competing in the Upper category of NBC’s World of Dance, which pits the world’s best dancers against each other in a bid to win $1million.

the Upper category includes acts of up to four dancers aged 18 or over. There are two other categories, Junior — for acts aged 17 and under — and Team, for acts of five or more aged 18 or over.

Watch Fik-Shun’s breathtaking performance on World of Dance below:

World of Dance airs at 10/9c on NBC after America’s Got Talent, which this week features amazing mind-reader Colin Cloud.