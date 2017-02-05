Monsters and Critics

Watch Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr in Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial

5th February 2017 by
Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr in the Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial

Buick have enlisted the star power of Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for their 2017 Super Bowl commercial — promoting the brand’s new Cascada convertible and Encore compact SUV.

The commercial is titled Pee Wee and takes place at a Pee Wee football game as two fathers root for their kids during a game.

When one spots a Buick Cascada pull up at the game, the other says: “If that’s a Buick then my kid’s Cam Newton,” — at which point his son promptly turns into the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Much hilarity ensues as Newton takes part in a play, pushing the tiny kids out the way then throwing a long ball which sends one of his mini team-mates skidding downt the field.

The joke then continues when another Buick, this time the Encore SUV, pulls up and Newton says: “That’s a good-looking Buick right there.”

Newton and Kerr in a photoshoot for Buick as part of their Super Bowl campaign

Supermodel Kerr posing with the Buick Cascada convertible

His coach says: “If that’s a Buick, then I’m a supermodel,” — before suddenly turning into Miranda Kerr.

And her presence on the touchline doesn’t do the linesman any favours…

