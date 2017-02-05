Watch Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr in Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial

Buick have enlisted the star power of Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for their 2017 Super Bowl commercial — promoting the brand’s new Cascada convertible and Encore compact SUV.

The commercial is titled Pee Wee and takes place at a Pee Wee football game as two fathers root for their kids during a game.

When one spots a Buick Cascada pull up at the game, the other says: “If that’s a Buick then my kid’s Cam Newton,” — at which point his son promptly turns into the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Much hilarity ensues as Newton takes part in a play, pushing the tiny kids out the way then throwing a long ball which sends one of his mini team-mates skidding downt the field.

The joke then continues when another Buick, this time the Encore SUV, pulls up and Newton says: “That’s a good-looking Buick right there.”

His coach says: “If that’s a Buick, then I’m a supermodel,” — before suddenly turning into Miranda Kerr.

And her presence on the touchline doesn’t do the linesman any favours…