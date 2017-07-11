Watch boyband 5 Alive stun America’s Got Talent with rendition of Poison and Pony

America’s Got Talent goes back to the 90s this week — when new boyband 5 Alive bring the house down with their rendition of Bell Biv DeVoe’s Poison and Ginuwine’s Pony.

Mel B is ecstatic as the five guys from Miami pull out all the classic dance-routine moves, telling the other judges: “They’re like the Backstreet Boys!”

Introducing themselves, the band — Jordan, Benny, Davie, Shannon and Garrett — say: “With everything going on today what America really needs…is a boyband!”

5 Alive describe themselves on their YouTube page as “5 kids with a dream…to be the World’s Greatest Boyband!” and “5 teens with a dream”.

They say their influences are New Kids On The Block, New Edition, O-Town, Nsync, Backstreet Boys, BBD.

While Simon Cowell does his classic scowl, Mel B is literally jumping in her seat. She yells: “I love them! Oh my God!”

Bell Biv DeVoe’s Poison was first released in February 1990 and was the first single from the New Edition spin-off group’s album of the same name.

Ginuwine’s Pony was released in 1996, and was co-written with Static Mob and Timbaland, who was also the producer.”

The lyrics go: “If you’re horny, let’s do it; Ride it, my pony; My saddle’s waiting, come and jump on it.”

Watch 5 Alive bring the audience to their feet on America’s Got Talent below:

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.