Watch beautiful moment Aubree finds out Chelsea is pregnant on Teen Mom 2

It’s the 100th episode of Teen Mom 2 — and it’s a proper tear-jerker! Watch the emotional clip below as Chelsea Houska and boyfriend Cole reveal to Aubree for the first time that she’s going to be a big sister.

The couple are excited as they wait at home for Aubree to get back, and can’t wait to break the news that Chelsea is pregnant after letting her in the door.

They show her a letter on the kitchen surface which is addressed to her, and reveals the big news. But rather than reading it to her, they make Aubree read it out loud herself — so the news sinks in in real time as she’s reading.

Aubree’s amazed face is a joy to behold as it suddenly dawns on her what the words on the card mean.

It reads: “Mommy is having a baby! You are going to be a big sister!”

An emotional Chelsea asks Aubree after she’s finished reading it: “What’s going on? What do you think’s going on? You know what’s going on? Mommy has a baby in her tummy. What do you think?”

She then asks Aubree: “Are you happy?” Watch the beautiful moment below as Aubree shouts “Yeah!” before jumping into her mother’s arms, as Cole and pet pig Pete look on from the sidelines.

The episode also sees Chelsea break the news of her pregnancy to the Teen Mom 2 team at MTV. Meanwhile, Kailyn and Javi reach a decision about their marriage and Leah finds a home for her and her

Happy 100 Teen Mom 2!



Tonight’s Teen Mom 2 special airs at 8/7c on MTV.