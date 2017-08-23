Watch as Jay Leno takes the 2017 Acura NSX for a blast

This week on Jay Leno’s Garage, everyone’s favorite car fanatic takes the 2017 Acura NSX for.

The Acura is a four wheel drive hybrid that will set you back a cool $200,000. Though to be fair for your money you’re getting the fastest hybrid car you can buy.

The car is powered by a mid-mounted and twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that puts out 573 hp and that is complimented by the electric motor, the latter giving almost instant acceleration. This gives it a top speed of around 191 mph delivered via its 9-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission .

Jay seems pretty taken with it and described the supercar as an “amazing automobile” that does not require the kid gloves that many of its peers do.

He points out that parent company Honda have really led the field in making a supercar that does not need constant tuning or have ridiculous maintenance schedules.

Visit the official site to mess about with some options and build your own Acura.

The supercar of your dreams.Jay Leno hits the road in the 2017 Acura NSX on Jay Leno's Garage tonight at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Jay Leno’s Garage airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on CNBC.