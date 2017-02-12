Watch all the best clips as comedic war against Putin and Trump continues on SNL

Last night’s Saturday Night Live saw Beck Bennett roll out his shirtless macho Vladimir Putin impression — referring to Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump as his “little American Happy Meal”.

The People’s Court segment also featured Ninth Circuit Court judges played by Kyle Mooney, Vanessa Bayer, and Pete Davidson.

This marked the 17th appearance of Baldwin serving as host, and as his impression of Trump is so ratings worthy we will likely see him on every SNL until the Donald is put to pasture.

Another brilliant segment was the cold open with Sean Spicer (Melissa McCarthy) and a hilariously creepy Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) was also spot on as they answered questions from the press corps (Bobby Moynihan, Mikey Day, Vanessa Bayer, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney).

Spicer (McCarthy) said: “Sit down, sit down sit down! First I’d like to announce I will remain calm as long as you sons of…I’m not going to do that! That is the old Spicey.

“I’m told to cut down on the gum chewing. I am now limiting myself to one slice a day [holds up an enormous slice of gum] I will enjoy my one and only. And you can just sit back and watch…”

Baldwin acts as the OB-GYN for Beyonce, and with Tracy Morgan cast as one of the twins, Queen Bey has her hands full:

And don’t miss the opener…

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday at 11pm.