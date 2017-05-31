Watch 3ft 9in Ayanna’s joy at dropping below 200-lb for first time in years on Big & Little

Big & Little star Ayanna Brown struggles to contain her joy on this week’s episode of the TLC show — after dropping below 200-lb for the first time in “years”.

The 3ft 9in 24-year-old, who has a form of dwarfism, reached a high of 215-lb before embarking on a gruelling workout regime with fitness guru and fellow little person Allison Warrell.

In this week’s second episode of the series, Ayanna’s hard work at the gym has really paid off, as she weighs in at 193-lb after losing 22-lb in three months.

Watch her moment of joy unfold in the clip below, which sees her meet up with Allison while she works out on a treadmill at the gym.

As Allison walks up and sees her she says: “Holy cow, you are working up a sweat, walking on an incline! I am flabbergasted at how good you look!”

Praising Ayanna for “working her butt off”, Allison says in an interview with producers: “It’s the best feeling in the world to know that she’s seeing results.

“She has a lot of goals and a long way to go but the progress has been amazing.”

Ayanna is nervous to weigh in, and is scared that she won’t have dropped below her target, saying: “If it is still over 200-lb, I just won’t know what to think.”

As she is weighed in, Ayanna’s grin widens as she sees the scale drop below 200-lb, before it finally emerges that she has reached 193-lb.

“You’ve been working your butt off, haven’t you,” says Allison.

Grinning from ear to ear, Ayanna says in an interview with producers: “It’s crazy, I am so excited I got down. Finally, after many years of struggling, I made it!”

Also on tonight’s episode, Allison warns Ayanna that she has to be careful not to plateau — and the show’s other star Chuck hits difficulties when he injures his leg.

Big & Little airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TLC.