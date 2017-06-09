Was Mexico’s ancient city Teotihuacan part of an extraterrestrial civilization? Ancient Aliens investigates

Ancient Aliens on History tonight looks at whether Mexico’s ancient city of Teotihuacan was built by a highly-advanced extraterrestrial civilization.

The incredible site lies some 25 miles northeast of Mexico City and at the height of its use as a city — between 100 B.C and 650 A.D. — it is thought to have housed around 125,000 people.

It was the biggest city in the pre-Columbian Americas.

But who exactly built it remains unknown. It got its name from the Aztecs when they arrived on the scene, with the city already abandoned by that point.

When the Spanish conquered the area the Aztecs told them they thought it had been built by gods.

As well as residential areas, Teotihuacan includes many of the most significant Mesoamerican pyramids including the largest and most famous, the Pyramid of the Sun.

However, it’s thought that only around five per cent of the complex has been excavated scientifically.

The lack of in-depth information about its origins have led some to claim that it could be the remnants of an extraterrestrial civilization.

Some have pointed to the fact that when seen from above it looks like a giant computer circuit board, with the Pyramid of the Sun making up one of the large “processor chips” while another is made up by the Pyramid of the Moon.

In 2015 an archaeologist found large quantities of toxic liquid mercury in a tunnel beneath the complex’s third-largest pyramid, the Pyramid of the Feathered Serpent, adding to the intrigue.

Could humans have built such a place, or did some other — more advanced — civilization create it?

Ancient Aliens looks at the evidence tonight…

Ancient Aliens airs Fridays at 9/8c on History.