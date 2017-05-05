Wallet Buckle from Shark Tank: Where to buy the wallet and handbag alternative

This week’s Shark Tank features the Wallet Buckle — designed for the times when you don’t want to carry a handbag or wallet but still need some cash, ID or your bank cards.

The firm’s founders, brothers Trevor and Justin Johnston, hail from Walnut Creek, California, and their Wallet Buckle is designed to let you carry your essential items whilst keeping your hands free.

The buckles serve as conventional belt buckles but also have space for up to four cards and even some cash.

This means if you are at a festival or a concert and don’t want to risk taking your wallet or bag, then you can still carry your essentials.

The buckles are also handy if you are on holiday and are maybe worried about pickpockets or getting your bag snatched in a busy area where thieves operate.

In fact they could be useful even on just a Friday or Saturday night out or if you’re a biker and don’t want to stick a wallet and chain in your back pocket.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the buckles is all the cool designs that are available.

They have everything from rustic American flags through to floral skulls and even full-on bling crystal.

The buckles range in price from $49.95 to $94.95, depending on the design and are available to buy online through the Wallet Buckle store.

You can also pick them up at various retail outlets. Check the store finder to find the one closest to you.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.