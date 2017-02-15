Alvester Martin disses Vivica A. Fox on Vivica’s Black Magic

Alvester Martin has been nothing but trouble for Vivica A. Fox in her project to create her all-male revue show on Vivica’s Black Magic — and this week he crosses the line.

Not only that, but he also disses his boss big-style saying: “I’ve lost all respect for her.”

The feud comes in the penultimate episode of the season as the men prepare for their Las Vegas debut with a final performance in Los Angeles.

But both Penetration and Alvester — who’s been hard work for the organisers since the start of the season — leave the team high and dry during the rehearsal for the LA show.

It couldn’t come at a worse time for Vivica, as she says: “This week the stakes are higher than ever. If this week doesn’t rock, Vegas could be over before it even starts.”

After Alvester’s huge diss Vivica says she doesn’t want to see his face ever again. And the team have to lay down the law for once and for good, telling Alvester: “You’re not going to Vegas.”

Vivica’s Black Magic airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.