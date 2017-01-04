Monsters and Critics

Vivica A. Fox starts exotic-male revue in series premiere of Vivica’s Black Magic

Vivica's Black Magic

Vivica A. Fox with her Black Magic revue, all set to strip on the strip

Vivica’s Black Magic follows actress Vivica A. Fox as she looks to set up a new business in Las Vegas.

Her concept is an exotic-male revue with hot dancers performing to create the ultimate girl’s night out.

In this premiere episode Black Magic perform for the first time to the Independence Day actress’s friends at a nightclub in LA.

Vivica's Black Magic

Vivica’s Black Magic plans an exotic-male revue as her next business venture

Vivica says she wants to create the first urban male revue and that she wants their performances to seduce the ladies and give them an experience they will never forget.

However, one of the dancers has changed a move and as Vivica says the boys need to know their place and that she is the head chick!

