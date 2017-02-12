Viva Rosita: Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos freaks out at Universal Studios Hollywood

Tonight on The Walking Dead premiere, Rosita (Christian Serratos) joins an energized Rick Grimes and Michonne, Carl, and Tara to reunite with Maggie, Sasha, Enid and Daryl at the Hilltop — as they plan to stand against the Saviors and perhaps join forces with Ezekiel.

Serratos has broken our hearts and kicked some serious butt as the dead serious Rosita Espinosa in the series.

But that busy schedule of surviving an apocalyptic post-pandemic nightmare in the southern USA and losing her lover to the evil Negan (Jeffrey Deam Morgan) has not interfered with Serratos enjoying the Walking Dead attraction at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

The reign of Negan may be coming to a close, but how will Rick and King Ezekiel and his trusty tiger on a chain form a truce, if at all?

Monsters and Critics was sent fun footage of Serratos walking through The Walking Dead Attraction as she screams and cowers, even though she is on the set of the real deal where executive producer, director, and makeup designer Greg Nicotero’s award-winning gnarly creations roam!

Serratos is also known for her role as Angela Weber in Twilight. But the fans of the comics by Robert Kirkman know down the road in the not-too-distant future, Rosita will be decapitated. But in the number one rated TV series, that may take a while — if it happens at all.





New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 7 air Sundays on AMC starting tonight at 9/8c.