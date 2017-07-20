View the amazing apartment that made Steve Gold’s jaw drop on Million Dollar Listing NY

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Steve Gold is stunned by a duplex apartment that just might be the best one he’s ever seen.

The apartment was purchased by a developer who spared no expense in getting back up to scratch. With views across the northern part of the city and west on the river, it really does have a fantastic aspect.

With over 3000 sqft of living space inside and four bedrooms, there is plenty of room for guests or a family. Most of the bedrooms are also ensuite and there is a huge hot tub with a great view.

The finish is also high spec with some leather walls and decroative plaster adorning some of the 12 foot high ceilings.

Outside is just as impressive with a covered 1300 square foot terrace area that stretches double height and features beautiful limestone columns.

Also on this week’s episode, Ryan has to deal with a developer who can sometimes put him on the spot and Fredrik is really starting to gel with the local East Village community.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.