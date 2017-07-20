Monsters and Critics
View the amazing apartment that made Steve Gold’s jaw drop on Million Dollar Listing NY

Steve Gold grins as he sees this new apartment

Steve loves this apartment on Million Dollar Listing New York

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Steve Gold is stunned by a duplex apartment that just might be the best one he’s ever seen.

The apartment was purchased by a developer who spared no expense in getting back up to scratch. With views across the northern part of the city and west on the river, it really does have a fantastic aspect.

Views out the windows of this huge apartment

The apartment has wraparound views

With over 3000 sqft of living space inside and four bedrooms, there is plenty of room for guests or a family. Most of the bedrooms are also ensuite and there is a huge hot tub with a great view.

The amazing kitchen

The finishes on this place are amazing with a fortune spent getting back up to a high spec

The finish is also high spec with some leather walls and decroative plaster adorning some of the 12 foot high ceilings.

The covered outside terrace with room for more than a dozen to sit and multiple tables

The outside terrace is bigger than many apartments

Outside is just as impressive with a covered 1300 square foot terrace area that stretches double height and features beautiful limestone columns.

The view from the terrace showing limestone columns

The terrace is double height and features limestone columns and stunning views

Also on this week’s episode, Ryan has to deal with a developer who can sometimes put him on the spot and Fredrik is really starting to gel with the local East Village community.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.

