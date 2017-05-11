Vanessa Nelson spotted with ring on finger ahead of Married at First Sight: Second Chances

Vanessa Nelson has been spotted with a seriously big ring on her engagement finger while out and about ahead of this week’s episode of Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

The reality star was seen wearing the ring on her left index finger while enjoying a drink in Atlanta on Sunday, dressed down in a grey t-shirt and cap.

An onlooker told People: “She took photos with some fans who recognized her, but you could tell she was trying to be incognito.”

Vanessa’s marriage to her previous match Tres Russell fell apart after they appeared together on Married at First Sight in Season 3,

But the new photograph has sparked speculation that Vanessa is engaged again.

This week’s episode sees her enjoying some one-on-one time with one of her dates.

But she is taken aback when afterwards he tells her: “Well, I had a great time. Let me walk you out and then we can go our separate ways.”

She tells producers later: “Is that it?!”

The episode also sees her questioning how much she wants a man to be in control in a relationship after one of the guys takes charge to a level which she finds uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, MAFS: Second Chances male participant David Norton, whose marriage to Ashley Doherty failed on the show, is seemingly already loved up after his date with Jordan.

He says: “She’s everything I could ask for.”

MAFS 2ND CHANCE EP 103 THURS_Lifetime_HD_Final Spots.mp4 It's a race to the top for one-on-one time with David and Vanessa on #MAFS2C! Posted by Married At First Sight on Monday, May 8, 2017

Married at First Sight: Second chances airs Thursdays at 10.15/9.15c.