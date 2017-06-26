Vanessa Hudgens guest judge as So You Think You Can Dance heads to NYC

This week So You Think You Can Dance is headed to the New York City as Vanessa Hudgens steps into the guest judge shoes.

The dancers are competing for a callback for a spot at The Academy and as you can imagine the competition in a big city like NYC is fierce.

All performance arts are very competitive and making it as a dancer is no easy task, so any boost or edge you can get is vital.

This week’s standout performers include tap dancing Chaz Wolcott who performs to the Sammy Davis, Jr. track If My Friends Could See Me Now.

However, he’s got plenty of competition and there are a wide variety of styles on show. Tune in to find out who will catch the judge’s eye and get that magic callback.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays at 8:00 PM on FOX.