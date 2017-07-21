USA thriller Colony in shocking Season 3 reveal at Comic-Con

USA doomsday thriller Colony has some chilling parallels to real-life events coming in season three, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday.

Los Angeles is left in the dust according to actor Peter Jacobson, whose clever character Proxy Snyder is one of the show’s most watchable opportunists.

Also, Sarah Wayne Callies noted the themes of resistance resonated with current events.

In a live interview with clevvernews.com, Jacobson said: “We leave Los Angeles in a big way, and we’re in a different place and it’s a scary, crazy, nutty place. That’s all… I really I’m not at liberty to say anything else but that it’s thrilling.”

Holloway gave more specifics: “We’re shedding the concrete and hitting the trees, how about that? We are going to be living off-grid a little bit so it’s going to be tonally a change.”

The show is shot in verdant and lush Vancouver, as the cast dished on their characters’ new environment, their weaknesses and promised romantic relationships “will be explored.”

Holloway added: “There are many colonies globally so what’s fun about it is we’re going to open up that story more, and we’re going to learn more about the other colony what’s going on globally and we’re going to find out why the hosts are here and who they are.”

The panel at the Con was moderated by Nerdist’s Ben Blacker, and on the panel was executive producer Wes Tooke, executive producer and creator Ryan Condal and Carlton Cuse, with stars Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson and Tory Kittles.

The group gave teases and partial answers about the truth behind the Earth’s mysterious occupiers.

They also teased a first look image of an alien battle at the end of the panel. A rendition of Happy Birthday was delivered by fans to Holloway as the lucky attendees received instructions to track down a limited-edition print of the artwork using a GPS code.

We cannot wait for the new season!





Season 3 of COLONY will return in 2018.