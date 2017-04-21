Unseen footage and more on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes does exactly what it says on the tin with loads of unseen footage from the show’s 2012-2014 period.

Highlights from the series include a trip to an amusement park that sees June and Sugar Bear disagree over how to parent.

Later the pair go on a double date to a drag nightclub, as if things could not get any weirder!

There is also a family trip to Alabama to see Anna and her daughter.

It is all a long way from the new slim June and remarried Sugar Bear.

With Mama June: From Not to Hot winding up the other week these lost episodes will take care of any cravings you have for the show.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes airs at 9:00 PM on TLC.