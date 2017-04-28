Monsters and Critics

Undercover Boss Michael Roper finds out if all is good at Taco Bueno

This week  the Undercover Boss is Michael Roper, the President and CEO of Taco Bueno.

Taco Bueno is a restaurant chain that specializes in Tex-Mex and is based in Texas, with over 176 outlets countrywide.

Roper is hoping that his stint as ‘Coach Tom’ will help him gain a better understanding of how the company is run and the way employees behave towards each other and customers.

Michael Roper hopes to get some insight on how the company operates on the ground

He comes across some inefficiencies that would be easy to fix, like a store where there is no working can opener! Roper also meets an employee who has a real problem with some of the people in management and he struggles with the warehouse work set up for him to try.

One problem is as simple as not having a decent can opener

The company was started back in 1967 but has since changed hands several times and is currently owned by a division of private equity firm TPG.

Their specials include the Big Ol’ Burrito and the Muchaco.

