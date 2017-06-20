Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Jane Krakowski on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Jane Krakowski joins Andy Cohen on tonight’s Watch What Happens Live — where she will talk about her role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recently renewed for Season 4 by Netflix.

The actress will also likely touch on her past roles and career to date, but do you know where else you know her from?

Born to Barbara (Benoit) and Edward Krajkowski in New Jersey in 1968, Jane has Polish, French-Canadian, and Scottish ancestry.

Barbara opened Jane’s eyes to the theater scene as a result of her work as a college theater instructor and producing artistic director for the Women’s Theater Company, but Jane’s father also encouraged her theatrical pursuits.

Later, Jane attended the Professional Children’s School in New York, and Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

She is probably best known for her roles as Jenna Maroney in the sitcom 30 Rock, and as super-sexy Elaine Vassal in the 90s and 00s TV show Ally McBeal.

Jane’s career has earned her many awards and nominations, including a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance as Carla in the Broadway musical Nine. This role also won her the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critic’s Award.

Her performances in Ally McBeal earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1999, and she later received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on 30 Rock.

Film roles include that of Christine in Fatal Attraction (1987), Betty in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000), and Dorie in Alfie (2004).

Jane’s stage career has also been impressive — she won the 2006 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical thanks to her work on Guys and Dolls.

More recently, Jane starred in the Broadway revival of She Loves Me, garnering many awards including Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical.

A trained singer with a beautiful voice, Jane released her debut solo album, The Laziest Gal in Town, in 2010.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays to Thursdays at 11/10c on Bravo.