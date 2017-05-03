UFC legend Ronda Rousey guest stars as inmate Devon on Blindspot

UFC legend and Olympic judo medalist Ronda Rousey shows off her incredible fighting skills on tonight’s episode of Blindspot on NBC — guest-starring as inmate Devon, a potentially powerful Sandstorm asset.

The episode, titled In Words, Drown I, sees Zapata’s transgressions coming back to bite her, and she ends up in prison with Rousey’s Devon. Weller and the team then go above and beyond to come to Zapata’s aid.

And Jane Doe meets her ultimate match in Devon, when Rousey puts her real-life fighting moves into practice on screen.

This isn’t Rousey’s first venture outside of the ring. She also appeared on the big screen in The Expendables 3 as Luna, Furious 7 as Kara and Entourage as Ronda.

Rousey posted about her appearance in Blindspot on her Instagram earlier this week, with a picture of her in her character’s orange prison jumpsuit.

Don't miss my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on May 2, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Rousey is the former UFC Bantamweight Champion and the last Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She won bronze in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

You can get a glimpse at her incredible skills in the preview clip for this week’s Blindspot episode below:

Blindspot airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.