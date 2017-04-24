Tyler’s dad is out of prison on Teen Mom OG

This week on Teen Mom OG, Tyler’s dad is out of prison and the pair meet up for a father and son chat.

Tyler looks less than impressed when he meets up with his dad Butch after the latter gets out of prison once again. butch tells him he’s so happy that Tyler is always there for him no matter what, but you have to wonder who is the parent and who is the child in their relationship.

He tells Tyler it’s: “the most wonderful feeling. What I’ve been through what I’ve done to still have you behind my back.”

Tearfully he tells Tyler that he feels that he has a 24-year-old son who’s given me more love than he’s ever felt from anybody. He also says that his own father told him he’d amount to nothing and be a deadbeat and that the fact he did end up like made him hate his dad.

Butch doesn’t make any promises but tells Tyler that he’ll do his best to stay clean and sober.

Also on this episode, Farrah and Simon discuss their relationship and Maci organises a birthday party for Bentley.

The girls of Teen Mom also did a funny parody video imagining that they are on Real Housewives, do you think they fit the bill?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.