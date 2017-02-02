Tyler Henry gives ‘life-changing’ reading on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

This week’s Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian sees Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry give a reading to a future bride struggling with her weight — which she describes as “life-changing”.

Khloe has often used Tyler for readings in the past, and decides to use him to help one of her show’s guests, Lauren, get to the bottom of what’s causing her problems with food.

During the reading Tyler holds on to a sentimental necklace that Lauren gives him, and he immediately starts to sense a connection with her late father.

When he then starts to talk about someone who had a heart problem followed by a heart attack, tears form in Lauren’s eyes as she confirms he must be talking about her father.

He says: “When I got hold of the necklace, I was immediately getting a pull to talk about eternal…which meant that I had to talk about Lauren’s dad.”

But the reading has an amazing effect on Lauren, who later tells Khloe it was “life-changing”.

This week’s episode of Revenge Body also sees Khloe help a former addict, who tells her how she hated being high but loved the way that it kept her skinny.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian airs tonight at 8/7c o E!.