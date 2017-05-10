Two-year itch for Carole and Adam on The Real Housewives of New York City?

This week on The Real Housewives of New York City, after two years together Carole and Adam take a look at their relationship.

Carole and Adam are hitting the two year mark in their relationship and they both seem to have some doubts over where it is going.

Carole says that living together in a small apartment is sometimes tricky as they both like their space. Adam is looking to get a new place nearby but that does not seem to bode well for their relationship. She says the first year was great but the second year you need to jack up the relationship and she is not interested in getting married. We wonder where it will go this season…

Meantime Bethenny is thinking about moving to a bigger apartment and Dorinda manages to get a sneak peek at Luann’s wedding dress.

Also on this episode, things between Sonja and Tinsley are starting to grind and a meet-up for drinks ends badly as the women argue.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.