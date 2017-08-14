Two new stars join The Real Housewives of Dallas

The Real Housewives of Dallas is back for Season 2 on Bravo — along with two new stars.

D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott join returning housewives Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond to the series.

D’Andra, who was born into a wealthy family and now runs her own beauty line, is a big face on the Dallas social scene.

She lives with her photojournalist husband Jeremy and his 20-year-old son from a previous marriage in the city’s plush Highland Park area.

Kameron also lives in Highland Park although she grew up in Montecito, California. She lives with her husband Court, whho she met at Southern Methodist University, along with their kids, bulldog Chunk and Yorkshire terrier Louis Vuitton.

The new season sees LeeAnne getting help with anger management and trying to build bridges with her fellow housewives.

Meanwhile, Cary is struggling with balancing work and family while former BFFs Brandi and Stephanie are putting a strain on the whole group after refusing to speak to each other in months.

And while D’Andra and Kameron are new to the group after being introduced by mutual acquaintances — it doesn’t take long before they’re fully embroiled in the drama.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.