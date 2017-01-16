Two models hook up and Ashley Graham bonds with the girls on America’s Next Top Model

This week on America’s Next Top Model, there is a new challenge with Chanel Iman, Ashley Graham gets to know the girls and two models hook up.

Chanel Iman sets a body-in-motion challenge for the contestants, but will they be able to match the high standards set by the former Victoria’s Secret Angel?

Plus-size model Ashley Graham also makes an effort to get to the know the girls a bit better, cooking with them and finding out a bit about their feelings on the competition so far. They are eager to get feedback and Ashley is only too happy to help them out where she can.

Also on this episode, two of the models become romantically involved but this could threaten their position on the show. Will they put their emotions to the side and get on with the competition or will passions run too high?

Watch America’s Next Top Model – Out for the Count at 10pm on VH1.