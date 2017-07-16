Two love triangles on The Spouse House and it’s only second week

It’s only Episode 2 of TLC’s new dating series The Spouse House — and TWO love triangles have already emerged.

Watch footage from the episode, appropriately titled The Grass Is Always Greener, below, as one of the three-way with both Missy, 39, and Brianne, 28, keen on 33-year-old therapist Chris.

Chiropractic physician Missy is adamant that she wants to leave the house with a ring on her finger and she lays her feeling out there, saying: “I want Chris to get to know me as a person.”

Meanwhile, Brianne is aware that Chris has options. She says: “I know that you want to explore other relationships.”

Chris is amazed that he’s already embroiled in a love triangle, and tells communications graduate Brianne: “I don’t know what the f*** to do.”

But she gives him a blunt ultimatum, saying: “Figure it out, or you let me go.”

The episode sees passions run high which means some people are going to be left unhappy, meanwhile Missy has to deal with the fallout of her bold interruption during the engagement ceremony.

No time for playing games.🙅🏼 Who will win out in this #SpouseHouse love triangle? Tune in Sunday at 10/9c. Posted by TLC on Saturday, July 15, 2017

The Spouse House airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.