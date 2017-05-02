Two grandkids on way for Roloffs as Little People, Big World returns

Little People, Big World returns for a new season tonight — with TWO new grandkids on the way.

The new season sees cameras follow Zach and Tori as they prepare for the birth of their first son and deal with all the ups and downs that pregnancy brings with it.

The big question surrounding every little person’s pregnancy is whether the new arrival will have dwarfism as well, or will they be an average sized person.

And that’s no different for the Roloffs. Watch footage from the season below as Zach reveals an ultrasound showed the baby’s limbs are measuring below average.

In the premiere, we also get to see the gender-reveal party to find out whether it’s a boy or a girl.

Meanwhile, Jerermy and Audrey also have big news to share, that they’re expecting a baby girl.

The season sees Amy loving life as a grandmother and moving forward in her new boyfriend Chris, while Matt reveals he’s also started season someone.

As well as the gender-reveal party for Zach and Tori, the premiere also sees Jeremy and Audrey deciding where they’re going to live.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.