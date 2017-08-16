Twitter had LOTS to say about the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion

The first ever Below Deck Mediterranean reunion aired last night — and Twitter had more than a thing or two to say about it.

The show’s cast have been super-active on social media this season, with several big public arguments including one epic 16-hour Twitter spat.

So it was only right that the social networking site was the platform that people took to to voice their opinions about the Watch What Happens Lives reunion.

Anyone who’s been watching knows that Season 2 of the Bravo show was full of high-drama, including everything from a love triangle to “tonsil-hockey” — Hannah Ferrier’s own words — with charter guests.

So fans were pretty excited for the reunion…

Some had also obviously been watching too many Below Deck Med episodes in the lead-up.

Had dream I was friends with @hannahferrier_ and we went out and we're SO fun! Maybe need to slow my #belowdeckmed marathons before bed — Kala Zink (@kala_zink) August 15, 2017

The love triangle between Malia, Adam and Wes took center stage at the end of Season 2, so it was obviously a hot topic.

Host Andy Cohen asked Adam whether he still loved Malia, something which Adam denied.

And he dug deep when asking what lots of people wanted to know — whether Adam and Malia had had sex when they had their little fling before joining the show.

The answer was a ‘no’ from both sides, but Andy wasn’t totally convinced by their response. And neither was Twitter…

Malia is sending Adam evil eyes to stay quiet….something happened #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/BDhqSF6tuH — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Kate Chastain — Chief Stew on the past four seasons of Below Deck — also joined the Twitter love-in, weighing in about Bobby Giancola’s texts which he said would expose Hannah and Lauren Cohen’s “lies”.

Bobby saying how he "has the texts" is like trying to return a sale item. Your receipts don't work here. #BelowDeckMed — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) August 16, 2017

Bobby pull out the texts if not STFU! #BelowDeckMed — the bravoholclique (@bravoholclique) August 16, 2017

But at least Bobby doesn’t back down just to make himself look like a good guy…

One thing you have to love about @bgcola28 is he doesn't pretend to make nice w/ everyone…. that would be pretty boring. #BelowDeckMed — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile, lots of fans seemed to be on Hannah’s side despite her various feuds during the season.

They tried their hardest to make @hannahferrier_ the "bad guy" but 90% of the fans love her and weren't falling for it. #belowdeckmed — L.R. Olson (@AuthorLR_Olson) August 16, 2017

So Hannah admits her mistake, Jason didn't complain but y'all are still mad. Bobby did worse, Jerry DID complain & crickets #BelowDeckMed — You'vegot_Mel (@MelanieHenshaw) August 16, 2017

While Bugsy got quite a bit of stick:

Bugsy says she never criticized Hannah #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/7xY09h1PVO — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) August 16, 2017

Every time Bugsy opens her mouth I wish she would have left it closed! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/aNtIJqhtX6 — the bravoholclique (@bravoholclique) August 16, 2017

Is Bugsy THE most annoying person on reality tv? I think yes. #belowdeckmed — Erica Fisher (@ericafisher881) August 16, 2017

I love how Hannah didn't once slam Bugsy on the reunion, meanwhile Bugsy is getting defensive at every comment/question lol #BelowDeckMed — Laurice (@Luhhrees) August 16, 2017

I think Bugsy came to the reunion ready to fight! Hope she doesn't return next season. Love @hannahferrier_ #BelowDeckMed — Rebekah Whiten (@CherryRebekah) August 16, 2017

Im sure all will agree, no one wants to see bugsy on this show again. #BelowDeckMed — Jennifer essenmacher (@Jenniferessenm4) August 9, 2017

But some fans came to her defence…

Leave @BugsyDrake alone. She rocked it and picked up the slack for Hannah. She deserves to complain #BelowDeckMed — Tiffany Schmidt (@tif552) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile, others were just bummed that there weren’t more fights and people pulling each other’s hair out during the reunion.

When the reunion is whack because everyone was covering for each other #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/sGpk6OJOPT — Tiaaahhh778 (@tiaaahhh7781) August 16, 2017

Most boring/frustrating reunion ever! They might as well have all held hands and sang kumbaya! Where's the arguing? 😒#belowdeckmed — Lindsey (@lindseyashlock) August 16, 2017

And just listening to everyone talk was a little too much for some…

All the accents on #belowdeckmed reunion r causing me to pic.twitter.com/m84sBNCN9A — Spitfire (@SpitfireSuzy) August 16, 2017

Despite the high drama, it seems there was enough of it for Hannah…

I needed this guy at the #belowdeckmed reunion… pic.twitter.com/kUmmGes4zI — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) August 16, 2017

And some fans could see why…

I'm Hannah right now listening to bobby #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/9jcIdmfXwY — Not Real Life (@JakkiMac21) August 16, 2017

That’s all for this season of Below Deck Med, folks. Below Deck starts September 5 at 9/8c on Bravo!