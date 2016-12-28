True grit on Alaskan Bush People and new season next week

On this week’s Alaskan Bush People, as the year ends the Brown’s are glad to have survived what was one of their hardest years so far.

With the outside world being responsible for many of their hardships, the family are keen to get back to the bush over the next year. They know the life they have chosen is hard and that they will have to fight every inch of the way if they want to preserve it.

The new season of Alaskan Bush People starts on January 4th and you can expect plenty of drama and stunning vistas as these hardy folk continue their struggle to survive in one of the toughest environments on Earth.

Catch Alaskan Bush People – Browntown Bound at 9:00 PM on Discovery.