Tributes flood in for The Last Alaskans star Bob Harte after he loses cancer fight

Fans have rushed to pay tribute to The Last Alaskans star Bob Harte after he tragically passed away following a battle with cancer.

The news of his death was announced on the show’s Facebook page with a message reading: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Bob Harte has passed away. He was a beloved member of the Discovery family and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The message was posted alongside a string of photos of the fan favorite, who last season made a return to the show after gaining strength again following his initial fight with the disease.

He told at the time how he was excited to get back to Alaska with his beloved dog Ruger after spending time in the lower 48 due to his health issues.

Fans had hoped that Bob would make it through his fight and were left stunned by the news he had died.

Thousands took to the show’s Facebook to pay tribute to the Discovery star, who was known for his gentle and loving nature.

One, Linda Lloyd, said: “I am crying at my desk now… I loved Bob, he was so gentle and genuine. I am so sad, and send prayers and condolences to his wife and daughter who loved him dearly. RIP, sweet man…”

Simona Carlini told how she had worked as a translator for the Italian version of the show and added: “I’ve heard and translated every single word and sigh of these people. I’ve lived with them every day, for months, and I’ve learned to love every one of them.

“So, it’s heartbreaking to know that this lovely man has passed away. I’m deeply sorry for Bob’s family and friends. Rest in peace, dear Bob. I’ll miss you. .”

Susie Bloom Benore said: Going to miss his voice, he was so good at telling us how it was, and how it is and how much he loved it out there.

“I am glad his daughter and family got some time with him out at the cabin and have these shows to look back on what a wonderful, kind man not many like him around….. RIP Bob up in his cabin in the woods in heaven…”

Bob’s passing comes in the same week that Mountain Men star Preston Roberts also passed away following a cancer fight.

Fan Teri Tighe said after the news about Bob’s death was also revealed: “Two men, from two of my favorite shows have passed this week. Prayers to his family.”