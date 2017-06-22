Toya Wright erupts as Lil’ Wayne disrespected AGAIN on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Toya Wright erupts at Wacka Flocka Flame’s brother Brandon Barnes on this week’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta — after he disrespects Lil’ Wayne AGAIN.

Brandon, the son of hip-hop manager Ms. Deb, already caused a ruckus this season when he threw shade at Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter over her dad.

His initial comments set Reginae off after Brandon dissed Lil’ Wayne’s career and spoke about the hip-hop star’s comments regarding Black Lives Matter.

Brandon’s cousin Ayana Fite later confronted Reginae over their altercation, with Ayana telling her: “Don’t be walking up on my cousin because, yeah, I’m gonna knock you’re ass out.”

Tonight things truly kick off when Brandon crashes Reginae’s birthday dinner as she turns 18 and makes more comments about her dad.

Footage in a clip highlighting the season ahead, below, shows him telling Reginae: “I’m Brandon Barnes, and I could have helped your father’s career.”

Reginae in a separate scene tells Bow Wow about Brandon: “People will pay him a visit. You don’t mess with me.”

And after her confrontation at dinner, Reginae orders a group of guys to go down and “beat him up” — before a fight breaks out as her mom Toya confronts Brandon.

She says: “Why are you disrespecting my child? You are talking about a legend. You trying to get to where he is.”

Tonight’s episode also sees Bow Wow get into trouble with Da Brat over his excuses, while Ms. Deb secretly organizes a reunion between Bow Wow and his estranged dad.

Footage from the rest of the season also shows Bow Wow ending up in a fight in his studio when confronted by a man from his past.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.