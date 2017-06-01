Toya Wright and daughter flip at Waka Flocka’s brother over Lil’ Wayne slur on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

Toya Wright and her daughter Reginae Carter flip out at Wacka Flocka Flame’s brother Brandon Barnes on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta — after he makes a slur about Lil’ Wayne.

The confrontation sees Reginae and Brandon nearly come to blows at a photoshoot for Zonnique Pullins, whose parents T.I. and Tiny saw their split take center stage on their own show’s recent finale.

The row escalates when Reginae shouts mockingly at Brandon: “Brandon, who have you worked with?”

Brandon shouts back: “Somebody who could possibly have helped your father’s career.”

The comment is a reference to Reginae’s dad Lil’ Wayne, who had her when he was 16, and she doesn’t take kindly to the comment.

She tells producers: “Oh, he disrespectful. I don’t want to be on the show with him no more.”

Reginae’s mother Toya, who divorced from Lil’ Wayne in 2006, rushes to defend her daughter, saying: “He’s going to have somebody beat his face in.”

She then confronts Brandon face to face, asking him: “Why are you disrespecting my child?”

Watch footage of the confrontation in a clip which also includes other moments from the show, including Bow Wow’s estranged father Alfonso Moss making an unexpected appearance, and a fight taking place between Bow Wow and another man.

We also see Brandon’s mother, hip hop manager Debra Antney aka Ms. Deb, who pulls him up about his actions.

This week’s episode also sees Bow Wow facing some baby-mama drama.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.