Total Divas sees Nattie worm in on the Bellas’ meeting at celeb DOG management agency

On tonight’s Total Divas, Nikki and Brie Bella are in the Big Apple after setting up a meeting up with a very powerful agent — but this agent specializes in clients with four-legs…

Loni Edwards owns and operates The Dog Agency, and is famous for her French bulldog, Chloe, who has a big Instagram following.

Ms. Edwards launched her talent management firm to boost the profiles of canines and their parents who lovingly pimp them out for fame and fortune.

Brie and Nikki want to see her about promoting their own dogs Winston and Josie.

But an epic throw-down move comes from Nattie on tonight’s episod — after she brazenly crashes the Bellas’ meeting with The Dog Agency, after accidentally being tipped off by Brie, even though she doesn’t have a dog!

She just decided to come after hearing Brie mention that Loni is now considering repping cats.

Nikki doesn’t dig this news at all. She says: “We could have talked to Lonnie first, and THEN went to Nattie.”

They must now have a third party all up in their business while they try and make a deal with Loni. Awkward!

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!