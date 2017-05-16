Tori and Zach get read for the arrival of their baby boy on Little People, Big World

This week on Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori get ready for their new arrival and Zach needs a new job.

Zach and Tori’s baby is due any day and they have been busy preparing their home and packing the bag for hospital. They’ve packed a bunch of diapers, onesies and even some little mittens…though good luck with getting those to stay on!

The weirdest thing about having kids for the first time is when you bring them home, all your friends and family leave and suddenly you realise that you are not just a couple any more. Now there is another little human lying in the room next door. How will Zach and Tori cope with being parents?

Zach is also looking to improve his prospects and income, with a family to support he needs to spend less time in the rocker and more time grafting. Matt has an idea but Zach is perhaps wisely sceptical.

Also on this episode, Amy and Chris are still trying to work out where they stand with each other and time is getting short for Audrey and Jeremy to make up their minds.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on TLC.