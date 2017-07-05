Josh Gates chooses his top ten most amazing Expedition Unknown moments

This week on Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates looks back on the 10 most amazing adventures and mishaps of the last three seasons.

Over the last few years Josh has been to some pretty amazing places on the planet. From the rainforests of Peru to the foothills of the Himalayas, he’s hunted for cryptid animals and searched from long lost treasure.

Whether he’s been looking for woolly mammoth DNA in Siberia or searching for Spanish gold off the coast Cuba, nothing is ever dull when Josh comes to town. Though not everything goes to plan every time and some of his favorite moments include exactly that, after all sometimes the unexpected turn of events leads to the greatest adventure.

This special will also show some pretty cool behind-the-scenes footage that shows just how they go about making the show and how filming in such remote locations can prove to be a real adventure itself.

You only have to look at Expedition Mungo, which is hosted by the guy who is cameraman on Bear Grylls shows, to get a reminder that the crew have to go everywhere the presenter goes, often lugging some very heavy equipment.

Also watch out for some previously unaired moments.

Expedition Unknown: Lost Spanish Fortune, Found! (TONIGHT 9|8c) Could there be remnants of a lost Spanish treasure trove in Cuba? Josh travels to the newly opened country in tonight's new episode of "Expedition Unknown"! Posted by Travel Channel on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Expedition Unknown airs at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.