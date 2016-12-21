Who Is the Smarter Bella Twin on Total Divas?

This week on Total Divas, WWE star Daniel Bryan is proposing his equally famous WWE wife Brie and her sister Nikki Bella find out who is the smarter sibling.

They all think their “unruly” dogs Josie or Winston are mad at Brie for having given them an intelligence test to see which pup is the brighter of the two. Then the girls think the dogs want to give them an IQ test in retaliation.

But Daniel proposes an IQ test for both Nikki and Brie at lunch.

He says: “Which of you is smarter? I don’t think either of you has the guts to take an IQ test.”

Brie laughs as she says her dogs have different IQs, then Brie says off camera that “come on,” she “is the smarter Bella.”

Then she says it right at the lunch table that she is, in fact, the smarter Bella while Nikki has a laugh.

Nikki says with a smile: You think you’re smarter than me?”

Brie says off-camera that she just wants to work Nikki up. Then the two goof at lunch with Daniel and mispronounce “education” as they laugh off the idea of taking a test.

That sort of remark said to a competitive personality type will only egg them on usually. Do you think they will go for it?

Daniel Bryan seemingly is bent on putting Brie and Nikki Bella to the test on Total Divas.

“Total Divas” airs Wednesday at 9PM ET/PT on E!