TJ Lavin springs shocking ‘Double Cross’ twist on The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty players

Host TJ Lavin springs a shocking twist on the players of MTV’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty tonight — The Double Cross.

It comes during the first elimination of the season with Cory and Briana already voted into the Presidio by the players.

The seven losers, two of whom will make up their opponents, then get sprung with the twist, which sees the players each given a box with an ‘X’ on it.

The Double Cross sees them each lift part of the box to reveal either one or two ‘X’ shapes. If they get one ‘X’ then they are still on the chopping block.

But if their box reveals two ‘X’ shapes, then they are not only safe — but they also get to choose which fellow loser from the same sex will go up against either Cory or Briana.

The players are stunned when The Double Cross is revealed — but who will have the luck of the draw?

Watch the clip below as Camila says: “It’s a whole new level of ‘let’s stab each other in the back as many times as we can’.”

The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on MTV.