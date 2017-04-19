Tiny Twins have BIG row over Minnie vs. Juicy drama on Little Women: Atlanta

The Tiny Twins, Amanda and Andrea Salinas, fall out BIG-STYLE on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta — in a row over the continuing Minnie vs. Ms. Juicy drama.

The episode sees the pair and the other ladies — apart from Minnie — invited to an acting class by Ms. Juicy.

But Andrea puts her foot down and says point blank that she’s not going to go unless Minnie is invited, saying: “I’m #TeamMinnie all the way.”

But Amanda doesn’t agree, saying Andrea should put their personal development as a brand before the feud between their co-stars.

She thinks the acting class will help the pair learn to speak well in front of others — after they bombed hosting a nightclub gig a few episodes ago.

Amanda and Andrea then have a full-on argument about it in front of Monie, who is on the side of Amanda, before Andrea flips and walks out on the pair of them.

She is adamant she won’t go without Minnie attending too.

Who is throwing shade and who is staying loyal tonight on Little Women Atlanta? Posted by Little Women on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Also on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta, Tanya finds it hard to accept her kids’ genetic results, while when Monie, Juicy and Sam do a play things don’t go smoothly when Sam suffers bad stage fright.

Ms. Juicy also fails to see the funny side when she thinks the others aren’t the whole acting thing seriously…

Lights, camera, action. The ladies of the ATL are taking the stage Wednesday. Posted by Little Women on Sunday, April 16, 2017

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.