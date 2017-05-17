Tinsley Mortimer, 41, makes out with 23-year-old on The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer makes out with a 23-year-old guy on this week’s episode, after saying: “He’s too young for me, I know.”

The 41-year-old makes moves on the man, called Chad, while on a night out with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan on the city’s Upper East Side.

Footage shows the group standing together before Sonja and Ramona both do a bit of flirting with Chad — before Sonja warns Tinsley off him because of his age.

Tinsley — who has a noteworthy past with men — said in an interview with producers: “Age is really not something that I care about…I probably should. The truth is, he’s so cute.”

Sonja tries to get Tinsley to leave the bar, but she says she plans on having a drink with Chad, who is standing ready to order a drink.

The cameras then capture Tinsley and Chad sitting together as she asks him how old he is and he replies: “23”

It doesn’t take long after that before they are properly making out, as the footage below shows.

The next morning, Sonja confronts Tinsley about the encounter, saying that Chad didn’t meet all the requirements that Tinsley should be looking for in a good suitor.

And Sonja suspects there may have been more than just a kiss the night before, when she asks Tinsley: “When did you come home? Today or last night?”

Also on this week’s episode, Ramona gets advice from her daughter Avery on dealing with Bethenny Frankel.

And there’s a big case of awkward when Bethenny comes face-to-face with Luann’s fiance Tom D’Agostino — after her role in the drama last season over claims Tom cheated on Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.