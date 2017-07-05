Tim Allen and Jay Leno drifting battle on Jay Leno’s Garage

This week on Jay Leno’s Garage, Tim Allen just can’t stay away and is back for more driving madness with Jay.

The actor and comedian joins Jay as they meet up in the their Nissan GTRs and Jay, being down with the kids, lets Tim know that the youngsters today like to drift.

However, they are not just going to hit the track without being shown how it’s done, they don’t want to do the dad dance of drifts. Instead Jay has invited along Chris Forsberg, who competes in the Formula Drift series in his Nissan 370Z.

He does does a few smoky laps to show them what’s expected and although earlier Tim thought he needed to go down the store to get a sports coat like Jays, after the display maybe it is some brown pants that he needs!

Drifting. It’s all the rage.Tim Allen and Jay Leno reunite on Jay Leno's Garage TONIGHT for a drifting competition at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Also on this week’s show Jay checks out a 2000 HP truck that gets some huge air and even has four-wheel steering.

Here's what 2,000 hp can do.Check out this 4x4x4 MONSTER on Jay Leno's Garage tomorrow at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on CNBC.