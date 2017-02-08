Monsters and Critics

Tiffany puts Sky in hospital on Black Ink Crew

8th February 2017 by
Tiffany and Sky fight on Black Ink Crew

Tiffany and Sky fight on Black Ink Crew, we knew it was on the cards!

This week on Black Ink Crew, things kick off 113th when Sky and Tiffany get in a fight.

Things between Sky and Tiffany have been really tense since Sky snitched to Dutchess about what Tiffany had said about her.

Tiffany listens as Sky disses her big time in front of the other staff

Tiffany listens as Sky disses her big time in front of the other staff

However, they take a turn for the worse as Sky is lectruing everyone on team work and how they all need to get on. Tiffany chips in but Sky tells her she’s not part of the team, she’s jsut arrived so nobody is interested. Tiffany reckons they still need to get on but Sky blurts out that she’s doesn’t like her and it all goes down hill from there.

Sky end up with a bleeding scalp and needs stitches

Sky end up with a bleeding scalp and needs stitches

Next thing, Sky says lets go outside and challenges Tiffany to a fight but Tiffany says lets jsut do it here and hte pair attack each other! During the scuffle Sky’s hair weave gets torn out and her scalp is torn. She has to get taken to hospital for stitches!

Hospital bound for Sky

Hospital bound for Sky

Alson on this episode, Richard and Nikki’s wedding celebrations don’t go completely to plan, Sky gives up a secret and Melody has hopes of coming back to Black Ink.

Catch Black Ink Crew – Serving Wedding Realness at 8 PM on VH1.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics

Monsters and Critics