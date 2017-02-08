Tiffany puts Sky in hospital on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, things kick off 113th when Sky and Tiffany get in a fight.

Things between Sky and Tiffany have been really tense since Sky snitched to Dutchess about what Tiffany had said about her.

However, they take a turn for the worse as Sky is lectruing everyone on team work and how they all need to get on. Tiffany chips in but Sky tells her she’s not part of the team, she’s jsut arrived so nobody is interested. Tiffany reckons they still need to get on but Sky blurts out that she’s doesn’t like her and it all goes down hill from there.

Next thing, Sky says lets go outside and challenges Tiffany to a fight but Tiffany says lets jsut do it here and hte pair attack each other! During the scuffle Sky’s hair weave gets torn out and her scalp is torn. She has to get taken to hospital for stitches!

Alson on this episode, Richard and Nikki’s wedding celebrations don’t go completely to plan, Sky gives up a secret and Melody has hopes of coming back to Black Ink.

Catch Black Ink Crew – Serving Wedding Realness at 8 PM on VH1.