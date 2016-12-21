Tiffani Chance dumps boyfriend Austin on Little Women: Dallas finale

Tiffani Chance sends boyfriend Austin packing on the Little Women: Dallas finale!

There have been lots of concerns from friends and family about her settling down with Austin, her high-school sweetheart.

And today her dad doesn’t hold back when he confronts Austin over what he’s doing to make money.

When Austin tells him he’s “looking for work”, her dad tells him: “You’ve got to get something!”

Tiffani says: “My dad is very old fashioned and he’s never been shy of telling Austin what he thinks.”

Tiffani then breaks down as her dad tells her: “I’m concerned about your wellbeing here with Austin. He’s selfish.”

And she can’t take it any more, and breaks up with him in style — by buying him a plane ticket.

He says: “What, so I’m going now?!”

She replies: “Yup.”

But while it’s game over for those two, things are blossoming for Amanda Loy and her ex Zac as they have a reunion in Dallas and decide to get serious.

Watch the clip below as she takes him up the Reunion Tower to look at the view, in a bid to make him fall in love with the city.

The episode also sees Asta Young and Emily Fernandez fall out over their new business.

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.