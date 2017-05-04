CNN’s Soundtracks revisits Kent State and the Vietnam antiwar movement

Tonight’s Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History on CNN goes to the heart of the Vietnam protests, the horror of Kent State and the music that surrounded the years leading up to it and after.

Four students died and nine others were wounded on May 4, 1970 — 47 years ago today — when 28 members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on students protesting the Vietnam War at Kent State University in Ohio.

The anger and sadness was captured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo below, taken by Kent State photojournalism student John Filo.

In it Mary Ann Vecchio can be seen screaming, arms up as she knelt by the body of a murdered student.

In 1970, despite the strides of the space program, the deaths of 300+ American soldiers weekly in Vietnam weighed heavily on people’s hearts.

The actions at Kent State were the ignition to an even bigger antiwar movement. Music fueled the message, conveyed the emotions and unified people.

But back in 1965 America, it felt more like 1955…but that changed quickly.

The year 1966 was an amazing year for popular music in the USA and most were with then President Lyndon B. Johnson about the war, even though Americans had little to no understanding of why we were at war with a country most couldn’t find on a map.

By 1970, the tide had turned. Music played a poignant soundtrack to all of these events.

In 1966, Staff Sargeant Barry Sadler’s #1 hit The Ballad of the Green Beret was up against great music from Motown, the Beatles, Stones, and The Beach Boys.

The Nancy Sinatra hit Boots Are Made For Walkin’ was a song the soldiers loved early on.

Sinatra talks in this documentary and recalls in real time her feelings and experiences, and shares how she fought with her famous dad Frank Sinatra over the war.

Another song the soldiers came to love was the 1965 hit by Eric Burdon and the Animals, We Gotta Get Out of This Place, not exactly written for the war but which was drafted to express the feeling the men serving in combat had.

It was often banned yet played constantly as the war dwindled into an abysmal no-win for the USA.

Also in the documentary Judy Collins recalls folk music’s influence, with artists like Phil Oakes, Woodie Guthrie, and Joan Baez.

Muhammed Ali is shown in Houston refusing to serve, as David Crosby lauds “the balls” Ali showed to talk truth to power. He also shares how the police roughed up Baez.

The anti-war movement was in high gear by 1968, and the 35th national Democratic convention is shown with Walter Cronkite lamenting the turmoil and violence in a “police state” of Chicago.

Footage shows journalist Dan Rather getting clocked on the floor.

Wonderful recollections are told by Smokey Robinson, whose song, Tracks of My Tears, kept Oliver Stone sane, this anecdote told by Stone to Smokey moved him very much.

The war even made this writer — then an anxietal first-grader who did her homework while Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather reported these events in real time — pen a letter to President Nixon asking him to stop the war.

His personal secretary wrote back:

Watch a preview of this week’s Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History below:

From in-your-face protest anthems to the songs that inspired American troops overseas, discover the music that was influenced by the Vietnam war on #Soundtracks Thursday. Posted by CNN Original Series on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History airs Thursdays at 1opm on CNN.