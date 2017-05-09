Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman asks: Can we hack the planet?

This week Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman asks if we can hack the planet to save ourselves from self-destruction.

As humanity has risen to cover the globe and our industry and farming have altered both the landscape and the very atmosphere, scientists are wondering if we can turn some of the resulting problems into something positive.

Global warming, whether you believe it is man-made or natural, is a real problem for future generations.

However, as scientists learn to unlock the mysteries of complex systems like climate and life it could be that we can use these changes in a productive way?

The show also examines the amazing progress being made in the understanding of life, as we begin to change the very DNA that makes up our bodies. But perhaps most interesting is the headway being made into creating customized species. Some scientists think that designing and then introducing such animals into struggling eco systems could save them.

