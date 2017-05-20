Three Rings for cryptid kings on Mountain Monsters as they defend basecamp

This week on Mountain Monsters, Buck comes across a familiar face he never thought to see again, they defend their basecamp and Jeff takes them to the Three Rings.

At the end of last week’s show Huckleberry tracked something into the cabin, but when he entered there was nothing to be seen. Suddenly he was attacked and a fight ensued that left him covered in blood, but was it his own or the creatures?

This week the team are really worried that this cryptid with camouflage abilities could pose a danger to them all. To help guard against attack they decide to fortify the basecamp and install and electric fence.

Jeff is also leading the way again this week as he seems to have a knack for sensing where to go in the Dark Forest. He leads the team by night to the northern part of the wood and there they come across the huge Three Rings.

Are these key to the mystery or will they only deepen it?

Also on this episode, Buck runs into someone he did not expect to see again.

Last week we saw Jeff get worse, Buck come over all funny, Wild Bill minus his pants and Huck was attacked by the same creature they are defending against this week.

Mountain Monsters airs Saturdays at 10/9c on Destination America.