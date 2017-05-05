Thompson Tee from Shark Tank: Where to buy the sweat-stain resistant clothes

Thompson Tee is a range of undershirts designed to stop those embarrassing sweat marks from coming through to your other clothes.

We all sweat but huge pit stains on a hot day are not a good look on anyone. It can undermine your confidence and make you feel uncomfortable, in addition to sometime marking clothes. There are some great anti-persperants out there but even the strongest will only stop so much sweat and many people are allergic to the chemicals used in them.

The brainchild of Billy Thompson and Randy Choi, Thompson Tee is designed to solve this problem and features advanced technologies that prevent the build up of moisture on your clothes.

Their Hydro-Shield technology tunnel body heat and moisture away from your body and outer layers as vapour, avoiding the unsightly damp underarm patches. The undershirts are also anti-microbial, hypoallergenic and made in the USA.

The shirts come in original and slim fit in three colors, with another range for women. They retail between 24.99 and 29.99 and are available to buy at the Thompson Tee website.